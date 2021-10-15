Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / #MeToo, 4 years in: 'I'd like to think now, we are believed'

By: The Associated Press JOCELYN NOVECK and MARYCLAIRE DALE October 15, 2021 0

NEW YORK (AP) — To Charlotte Bennett, the new book that arrived at her Manhattan apartment this week — Anita Hill's "Believing" — was more than just a look at gender violence. It was a dispatch from a fellow member of a very specific sisterhood — women who have come forward to describe misconduct they suffered ...

