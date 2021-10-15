Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Oct. 4, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 15, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded October 4, 2021         77 NOT PROVIDED MISSICK, ELIZABETH to ENGLERTH, FORD P et ano Property Address: 260 EDGEMERE DRIVE, GREECE NY Liber: 12567 Page: 0172 Tax Account: 035.15-2-19 Full Sale Price: $731,000.00 VORA, ANOP R et al to LIU, JIARONG Property Address: 1 ROBIN DRIVE PVT, PITTSFORD NY Liber: 12567 Page: 0070 Tax ...

