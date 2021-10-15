Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Sept. 21, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff October 15, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded September 21, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE LITTLE JAVA COFFEE 3425 WINTON PLACE, ROCHESTER NY 14623 - - KIM, YOUNG N 20 HIBISCUS DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14618 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE BLAQUE/OUT CONSULTING 630 WOODBINE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 - - LEIGH, TAMARA SANAA 630 WOODBINE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 ...

