Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 20-21, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 15, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded September 20, 2021 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT JENNINGS, JEREMIAH J 130  WOODBINE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $120.00 JOHNSON, DEMETRIUS B 185 COUNTRY MANOR WAY APT 11, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $50.00 LEWIS, DAVIE C JR et ano 150 DORBETH ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY ...

