Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Sept. 21, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 15, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded September 21, 2021 MECHANICS LIEN ROSE, CHERYL ANN Favor: SOOKRAM, RAJENDRA Amount: $9,210.00 14 HAY MARKET ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624

