Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Sept. 21, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 15, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded September 21, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY GACICIA, KELLY Q Appoints: KLAPPER, JEFFREY GACICIA, SAMUEL C Appoints: KLAPPER, JEFFREY GOULD, GEORGE J Appoints: PHAROAH, LAURIE M ROBERTS, CLAIRE F Appoints: ROBERTS, CRAIG WELLS FARGO BANK NA Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC WENDT, ELIZABETH Appoints: SIMPSON, LUCAS WENDT, KEVIN Appoints: SIMPSON, LUCAS

