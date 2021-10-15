Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / ‘Soul-consuming’: Victim’s family reflects on Durst case

‘Soul-consuming’: Victim’s family reflects on Durst case

By: The Associated Press BRIAN MELLEY October 15, 2021 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New York real estate heir Robert Durst was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without a chance of parole for the murder of his best friend more than two decades ago. Durst, 78, was convicted in Los Angeles Superior Court last month of first-degree murder for shooting Susan Berman point-blank in the ...

