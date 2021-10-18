Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Biden team asks Supreme Court to pause Texas abortion law

Biden team asks Supreme Court to pause Texas abortion law

By: The Associated Press MARK SHERMAN October 18, 2021 0

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to block the Texas law banning most abortions, while the fight over the measure's constitutionality plays out in the courts. The law has been in effect since September, aside from a district court-ordered pause that lasted just 48 hours, and bans abortions once cardiac activity is ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo