Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Court of Appeals affirms drug conviction

Court of Appeals affirms drug conviction

Police had basis to search trunk

By: Bennett Loudon October 18, 2021 0

In a split decision, the state’s highest court has affirmed a lower court decision to deny a defense motion to suppress evidence found in the search of a car after a traffic stop. After Chemung County Court Judge Christopher P. Baker denied the defense motion to suppress the evidence, defendant Reginald Blandford pleaded guilty to one ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo