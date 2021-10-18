Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Oct. 5, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Oct. 5, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 18, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded October 5, 2021        88  14428 JACK, JAMES H to JACK, JAMES H et ano Property Address: 12 FLINTON RUN, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12568 Page: 0247 Tax Account: 159.01-2-11 Full Sale Price: $1.00 READ, DONALD R SR et ano to READ, HEATHER J Property Address: 6325 BUFFALO ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo