Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 21-22, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 21-22, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 18, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded September 21, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT JOHNSON, RASHIMA 401 SENECA MANOR DRIVE APT 811, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP. Attorney: LACY KATZEN LLP Amount: $6,502.51 MARCANO, FRANCHESKA 36 LASER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: MARINER FINANCE, LLC Attorney: GITLIN, ROBERT BRIAN Amount: $4,215.38 MILLER, RENEE D 32 RAND STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14615 Favor: FAMILY FIRST FEDERAL CREDIT ...

