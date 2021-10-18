Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Sept. 22, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 18, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded September 22, 2021 LIEN SATISFIED ACHARYA, NABA R Favor: CHESAPEAKE PONDS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION COLLINS, VAUGHN M Favor: CHESAPEAKE PONDS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC DAMLAR, ERDOGAN Favor: CHESAPEAKE PONDS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC KEENE, DANIEL C Favor: CHESAPEAKE PONDS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC KOPAR, ALI B Favor: CHESAPEAKE PONDS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC MECHANICS LIEN ODELL, KAREN Favor: RICHARD STEWART TREE AND STUMP SERVICE ...

