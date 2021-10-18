Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 5, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 5, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 18, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded October 5, 2021         164 NOT PROVIDED ALARCON, YANELYS ORTEGA Property Address: 2343 LONG POND, PITTSFORD NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $154,400.00 BLUMENFELD, JESSIE M Property Address: 522 WEST FILBERT STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY Lender: FIVE STAR BANK Amount: $137,740.00 BURNS, CHERYL M & BURNS, HUGH C Property Address: 40 DENISHIRE DRIVE, ...

