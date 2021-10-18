Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Sept. 22, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff October 18, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded September 22, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY DOWNEY, SHAWN P Appoints: DOWNEY, JOAN M GOFMAN, MICHAEL Appoints: WEINSTEIN, SETH GOFMAN, RINAT Appoints: WEINSTEIN, SETH HOOD, HARRISON P III Appoints: KEELING, LINDSAY H HOOD, MARION A Appoints: KEELING, LINDSAY H LUNDGREN, CLARA Appoints: LUNDGREN, JAMES M US BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC

