Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Alex Murdaugh is denied bond on $3M theft charges

Alex Murdaugh is denied bond on $3M theft charges

By: The Associated Press JEFFREY COLLINS October 19, 2021 0

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A judge denied bond Tuesday for Alex Murdaugh, saying the attorney's considerable financial resources and mental instability appear for now to make it too risky to allow him to await trial outside of jail on charges he stole $3.4 million in insurance money meant for the sons of his housekeeper. Defense attorneys asked ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo