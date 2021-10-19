Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – General Municipal Law 50-h: Jeffrey T. C. v. Grand Island Central School District

By: Daily Record Staff October 19, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department General Municipal Law 50-h Refusal of examination – Exceptional circumstances Jeffrey T. C. v. Grand Island Central School District CA 19-02310 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiffs commenced a negligence action seeking to recover damages for injuries their child, who was a second-grade student, sustained during recess. The ...

