Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge rejects jury award

Judge rejects jury award

New trial granted in lawsuit over fatal mishap

By: Bennett Loudon October 19, 2021 0

A judge has granted a new trial in a lawsuit filed by the estate of a man who died after being hit by a car driven by a Penfield school district employee. But acting state Supreme Court Justice Christopher S. Ciaccio gave the defendants the option of settling the case for $350,000 settlement. Susan R. Cory, the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo