Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Oct. 6, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Oct. 6, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 19, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded October 6, 2021         73  14420 SAFRAN, FRANCISKA K to SAFRAN, MELINDA F Property Address: 849 WEST  ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12569 Page: 0014 Tax Account: 068.59-1-10 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14445 EAST ROCHESTER HOLDINGS LLC to RIGHTROC LLC Property Address: 505 MAIN STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12568 Page: 0500 Tax Account: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo