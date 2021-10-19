Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded September 22-23, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded September 22-23, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 19, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded September 22, 2021 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT ISOM, MARCUS Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JACKSON, WILBERT Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JACKSON, WILBERT Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JACKSON, WILBERT Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JENKINS, ANDRE L Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JOHNSON, CARLTON Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JOHNSON, RODREK Favor: COMMISSIONER OF ...

