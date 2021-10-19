Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 6, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff October 19, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded October 6, 2021         114 NOT PROVIDED BROWN, TROY M Property Address: 33 TILEGATE GLEN, PERINTON NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $130,050.00 BURUKI, HASSAN M & MOHAMED, MANA Property Address: 133 PARKWAY, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $53,900.00 FAILING, JEFFREY Property Address: 669 ADELINE DRIVE, WEBSTER NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION ...

