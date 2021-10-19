Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Appearance in documentary: Opinion 21-67

By: Daily Record Staff October 19, 2021 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Appearance in documentary Commercially produced – Active participant Opinion 21-67 Background: The inquiring judge asks, as a full-time justice, whether he may participate without compensation in a commercially produced documentary comparing various judicial systems around the world. Opinion: The Committee concluded that a judge may participate in a commercially produced documentary as ...

