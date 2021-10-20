Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Ex-Minneapolis cop to be resentenced in death of 911 caller

Ex-Minneapolis cop to be resentenced in death of 911 caller

By: The Associated Press AMY FORLITI October 20, 2021 0

MINNEAPOLIS — A former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman after she called 911 to report hearing a possible rape happening behind her home will be sentenced on a lesser charge Thursday after his murder conviction was overturned in a case that drew global attention and was fraught with the issue of ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo