Judge denies request to seal documents

Judge denies request to seal documents

Lawyers didn't want to disclose fees

By: Bennett Loudon October 20, 2021 0

A federal judge has denied a request to seal documents showing how much it cost Paychex Inc. to have lawyers get a lawsuit moved from federal to state court. Paychex sued Nydia Jean Salazar, a former employee, in state Supreme Court. In August, Salazar had the case moved to federal court. On Sept. 30, U.S. District Court ...

