Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Oct. 7, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Oct. 7, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 20, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded October 7, 2021         72  NOT PROVIDED DAKE, SHANNON E et ano to VANTYLE, PETER Property Address: Liber: 12569 Page: 0323 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $150,000.00 14420 BUTTERY REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS, LLC to FLETCHER, AMANDA L et ano Property Address: 89 ST KATHERINE WAY, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12569 Page: 0389 Tax Account: 054.14-1-32.121 Full ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo