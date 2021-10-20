Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Sept. 23, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff October 20, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded September 23, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE CHARLOTTE JEFFERSON DAYCARE 260 BRECK STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - JEFFERSON, CHARLOTTE 260 BRECK STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - SELF LOVE BY TEGAN 77 BRONXBOURNE DRIVE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 - - HILLARD, TEGAN 77 BRONXBOURNE DRIVE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 - - DOING BUSINESS ...

