Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 23, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 23, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 20, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded September 23, 2021 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT WILLIAMS, FREDERICK N Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE WILLIAMS, MELVIN J Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE WILSON, STANLEY Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE WILSON, STANLEY Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE WIMS, JACOB Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JUDGMENT SATISFIED, TOWN COURT BRADLEY, DANIEL R Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT HAYES, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo