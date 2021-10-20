Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 7, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 7, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 20, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded October 7, 2021        131 NOT PROVIDED ALLEN, PARKER B Property Address: 21 WOOD HILL ROAD, , NY 14534, PITTSFORD NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $70,600.00 BLUE NOTE CAPITAL LLC & BLUE NOTE CAPITAL LLC Property Address: 21 VINAL AVENUE, NY Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $200,000.00 DIXON, JEROME Property Address: 314 MARINA ...

