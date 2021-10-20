Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Sept. 23, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff October 20, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded September 23, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY BRESNAHAN, SHARYN B Appoints: PESSIA, DANIELLE M MILLER, DOROTHY Appoints: MILLER, CHASTITY US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: FAY SERVICING LLC

