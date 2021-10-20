Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to 2018 Parkland school massacre

Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to 2018 Parkland school massacre

By: The Associated Press TERRY SPENCER October 20, 2021 0

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty Wednesday to murdering 17 people during a rampage at his former high school  in Parkland, Florida, leaving a jury to decide whether he will be executed for one of the nation's deadliest school shootings. Relatives of the victims who sat in the courtroom and watched the hearing via ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo