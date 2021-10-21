Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Resisting arrest: People v. Hymes

By: Daily Record Staff October 21, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Resisting arrest Legally sufficient evidence People v. Hymes KA 14-00053 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of resisting arrest arguing that the evidence was legally insufficient to support the conviction. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that the evidence demonstrated that a uniformed ...

