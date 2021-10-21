Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Jazz for Justice is set for Oct. 29

Jazz for Justice is set for Oct. 29

Tickets available online

By: Bennett Loudon October 21, 2021 0

The Monroe County Bar Association will be hosting the 10th annual Jazz For Justice fundraising event at 5:30 p.m., Oct. 29, at Harro East Ballroom, 155 Chestnut St. Attendees are required to be vaccinated and encouraged to wear masks when not eating or drinking. Tickets are $60 per person, or $100 for two. Register online at: https://bit.ly/3C1X7FS. Contact ...

