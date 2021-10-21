Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Oct. 8, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Oct. 8, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 21, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded October 8, 2021         91  NOT PROVIDED EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY to 961 WEST RIDGE ROAD LLC Property Address: 2350 MT READ BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12570 Page: 0337 Tax Account: 090.23-1-9.04/ebpk Full Sale Price: $54,000.00 JEFFERS, ALLEN S to JEFFERS, ALLEN S et ano Property Address: 772 GLIDE STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12570 ...

