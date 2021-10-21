Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Sept. 24, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff October 21, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded September 24, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE 1ST ANNUAL DREW PERRY INVITATIONAL TO BENEFIT RECOVERY ALL WAYS 39 CHARLTON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14617 - - PERRY, DREW 431 BROOKWOOD DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580 - - RC CLEANING SERVICE 64 DOUNTON DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 - - CROPO, RENEE M DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE ...

