Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 23-24, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 23-24, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 21, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded September 23, 2021 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT FEE, AUSTIN A 55 DORSEY ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $160.00 FELICIANO, ANTHONY A 25 BREMEN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $200.00 FELICIANO, EDRICK D 33 AMHURST STREET APARTMENT 4, ROCHESTER NY 14607 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $540.00 FELTON, GLORIA A 516 GARSON AVENUE, ...

