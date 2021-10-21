Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 8, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 21, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded October 8, 2021         135 NOT PROVIDED KRUEGER, EVAN Property Address: 851 GRAND AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: NORTHWEST BANK Amount: $39,000.00 ROCHESTER PROPERTY SERVICES LLC & ROCHESTER PROPERTY SERVICES LLC Property Address: 1100 NORTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: GP CAPITAL 1 LLC Amount: $165,000.00 TURNKEY THIS HOUSE LLC Property Address: 1795 SOUTH AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: ...

