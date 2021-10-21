Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Sept. 24, 2021

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Sept. 24, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 21, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded September 24, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY FOLEY, CATHLEEN R Appoints: SMILEY, CHRISTINE M NEW RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LLC Appoints: NEWREZ LLC SAEED, AHMED M Appoints: MOHAMED, AOMER A US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC WILCOX, PATRICIA Appoints: WILCOX, DALE WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY FSB Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo