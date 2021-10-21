Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act: Honickman v. Blom Bank SAL

Second Circuit – Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act: Honickman v. Blom Bank SAL

By: Daily Record Staff October 21, 2021 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act Aiding and abetting standard – Foreseeability Honickman v. Blom Bank SAL 20-575 Judges Pooler, Wesley, and Carney Background: The plaintiffs commenced an action for aiding and abetting Hamas, designated a foreign terrorist organization by the United States, in carrying out attacks in which the plaintiffs and ...

