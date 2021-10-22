Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Fire lawsuit dismissed for one defendant

Fire lawsuit dismissed for one defendant

Triable issue remains for other defendants

By: Bennett Loudon October 22, 2021 0

A state appeals court has dismissed a lawsuit against one of the defendants sued for an accidental fire in Yates County. In March 2020, acting state Supreme Court Justice Jason L. Cook denied motions for summary judgment from all the defendants. In a recent decision, the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, reversed part of ...

