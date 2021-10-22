Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / House votes to hold Trump ally Steve Bannon in contempt

House votes to hold Trump ally Steve Bannon in contempt

By: The Associated Press MARY CLARE JALONICK October 22, 2021 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted to hold Steve Bannon, a longtime ally and aide to former President Donald Trump, in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. In a rare show of bipartisanship on the House floor, the committee's Democratic chairman, Mississippi Rep. Bennie ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo