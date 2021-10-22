Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Oct. 12, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 22, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded October 12, 2021      72 NOT PROVIDED IRIZARRY, MARY E to GURNEY, WILLIAM F et ano Property Address: Liber: 12571 Page: 0125 Tax Account: 165.17-2-57 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 BALLARD, NICHLAS G et ano to BALLARD, NICHLAS Property Address: 154 FRAZIER STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12570 Page: 0468 Tax Account: 069.10-2-3 Full Sale Price: $1.00 COCHRAN, ...

