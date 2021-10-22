Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Sept. 27, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 22, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded September 27, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT SUPREME EVENTS 184 CLAY AVE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - - SUPREME EVENTS 184 CLAY AVE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE DARK PEARL TATTOO 169 MIRAMAR ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624 - - HUMBY, ARIC JBW CONSULTING SOLUTIONS POST OFFICE BOX 90727, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - ...

