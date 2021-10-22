Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 24-25-27, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 24-25-27, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 22, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded September 24, 2021 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT AKLEY, MATTHEW R 42 STONEWALL COURT, ROCHESTER NY 14615 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $130.00 ALBANO, DANIEL C 408 STONEWOOD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 Favor: GATES TOWN COURT Amount: $140.00 ALBERT MERCADO, WILSON A 24 CUNNINGHAM, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $200.00 ALBINO, ALONZO M 12 LORING PLACE, ROCHESTER NY ...

