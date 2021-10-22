Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Sept. 24-27, 2021

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Sept. 24-27, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 22, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded September 25, 2021 LIEN SATISFIED BADAWY, MOHAMED Favor: LAC DE VILLE VILLAGE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC Liens Filed Recorded September 27, 2021 LIEN RELEASE GAYLORD, DAVID P Favor: UNITED STATES 198 ILLINOIS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 LIEN SATISFIED JONES, EDMUND G Favor: DEVONSHIRE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC JONES, EDMUND G Favor: DEVONSHIRE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC JONES, EDMUND G Favor: DEVONSHIRE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC JONES, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo