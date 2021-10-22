Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 12, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 12, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 22, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded October 12, 2021      176 NOT PROVIDED 2011 RICHLAND TOWNHOMES LLC Property Address: Lender: BSPRT CMBS FINANCE LLC Amount: $66,208.07 ANTONETTY, ANDREA J & DIPROSA, ANDREA J Property Address: 81 TWILIGHT DRIVE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $43,000.00 AVIDANO, ANDREA L Property Address: 41 POPLAR WAY, BRIGHTON NY Lender: WELLS FARGO BANK NA Amount: $21,360.80 BAUMAN, ...

