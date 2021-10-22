Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Sept. 27, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 22, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded September 27, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF NEW YORK MELLLON Appoints: BANK OF AMERICA NA CORRIGAN, MARY ELLEN Appoints: CORRIGAN, RICHARD W SR CORRIGAN, RICHARD W SR Appoints: CORRIGAN-DOUCET, KATHLEEN ANN FISHER, PHYLLIS E Appoints: MARTORELLA, CAROL E HAMMAR, DIANE D Appoints: DEMAY, JAMES E HAMMAR, PETER G Appoints: HAMMAR, DIANE D

