Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Contribute as author: Opinion 21-71

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Contribute as author: Opinion 21-71

By: Daily Record Staff October 22, 2021 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Contribute as author Book focused on reform – Child welfare Opinion 21-71 Background: A family court judge who previously worked at the Administration for Children’s Services asks whether the judge may contribute a chapter to a book to be authored by a former colleague who is now in academia. The book ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo