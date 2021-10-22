Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Salvadoran man admits guilt in 4 Nevada killings

Salvadoran man admits guilt in 4 Nevada killings

By: The Associated Press SCOTT SONNER October 22, 2021 0

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Salvadoran immigrant agreed Thursday to plead guilty to all crimes in the killing of four Nevada residents as part of a deal with prosecutors that will spare him from two death penalty trials and put him in prison for the rest of his life with no possibility of appeals or ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo