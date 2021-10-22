Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Special assessment: Future earning potential – United States v. Rosario

Second Circuit – Special assessment: Future earning potential – United States v. Rosario

By: Daily Record Staff October 22, 2021 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Special assessment Future earning potential – Indigent United States v. Rosario 18-2739(L) Judges Sack, Park, and Rakoff Background: The defendant appealed from the imposition of a $5,000 special assessment following his conviction of sexual exploitation of a minor. He argues that the court improperly considered his future earning potential in finding him ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo