Home / News / Supreme Court doesn’t block Texas abortion law, sets hearing

Supreme Court doesn’t block Texas abortion law, sets hearing

By: The Associated Press MARK SHERMAN October 22, 2021 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing the Texas law that bans most abortions to remain in place, but has agreed to hear arguments in the case in early November. The justices said Friday they will decide whether the federal government has the right to sue over the law. Answering that question will help determine ...

