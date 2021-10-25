Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Tax assessment: Key Bank v. Town of Amherst

October 25, 2021

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Tax assessment Presumption of validity – Appraisal methodology Key Bank v. Town of Amherst CA 20-00749 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The petitioner commenced proceedings pursuant to RPTL Article 7 in order to challenge the tax assessments on commercial property located in the respondent town. The petitioner appealed a ...

